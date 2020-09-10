Lunch at the club: The Clubhouse open on weekdays for lunch

Drew Butler

Anyone who wants to get a sneak preview of The Clubhouse will now have the opportunity. Though the entire facility is not yet open, both the arcade and the cafe will now be available on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. These hours will likely remain in effect until the entire facility opens later this month.

After announcing the soft opening via social media on Tuesday, the family fun center opened its doors to diners and gamers on Wednesday morning. The cafe offers a full menu consisting of burgers, sandwiches, salads and snacks, and all of the arcade games are up and running.

Clubhouse manager Kregg Clemens said all menu items are made in house daily, and guests have the option of dining inside or outdoors on the patio.

The arcade contains 34 different games, and up to 57 people can be playing at any one time. Prior to playing, guests will need to purchase game credits that will be loaded onto a card. Each game costs between four to six credits — with one credit costing around 25 cents — and they will swipe the card to play.

Clemens said the cards will also be used to keep track of prize points. The prize points can then be traded in for toys, games, and branded Clubhouse merchandise. As long as the guest retains their card, the points do not expire. So they can save up for high-ticket prizes over the course of multiple trips.

Clemens said none of the outdoor activities such as the go-karts, miniature golf, zip line or challenge course won't be open until later this month. The official grand opening and ribbon cutting has been scheduled for 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23.

“Right now they’re putting in an irrigation pipe and finishing the landscaping,” he said. “We’re totally ready on our end, and all our people are trained. We’ve got 28 people who can run the zip line and challenge course. We’ve got a dozen people who can run the go karts. We’ve got all our kitchen staff and all the party hosts. We can’t wait until everything is up and running, and I think people are really going to love what we have to offer.”