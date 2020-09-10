Carter County records 8th virus death, state updates long-term care facility guidance

Michael D. Smith

msmith@ardmoreite.com

Carter County has recorded an eighth death linked to COVID-19 as state health officials announced a revision to reopening guidance or long-term care facilities. The most recent death in Carter County was among 13 new deaths reported statewide on Thursday.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported 66,700 confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday, an increase of 771 cases from those reported Wednesday. At least 876 deaths statewide have been linked to the new coronavirus.

The true number of cases in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

Phased reopening guidance for long-term care facilities in Oklahoma have been updated to clarify variations between phase two and phase three for visitation and communal activities, according to an OSDH statement on Wednesday afternoon.

“This phased reopening guidance is intended to help guide a very careful, organized, and safe reopening,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye.

According to the OSDH Executive Order report from Wednesday, more than 3,500 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at Oklahoma long-term care facilities, with three recorded at facilities in Carter County. Only nine counties have recorded fewer confirmed cases at long-term care facilities.

The state health department reported 56,531 people have recovered from COVID-19 since March. The number of people not recorded as deceased or recovered fell slightly for a second day but has remained over 9,000 for a week.

The number of Oklahomans receiving hospital care for confirmed or suspected COVID-19 surpassed 500. At least 513 people were in the hospital on Thursday with confirmed or suspected cases of the disease.

Carter County has recorded 451 people with COVID-19, after five new cases were recorded Thursday. Presumably active cases in Carter County remained at 51 Thursday after four new recoveries and one new death was recorded.

The most recent death in the county was an Ardmore man over 65 years old. The number of deaths in Carter County has doubled since Aug. 10.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.