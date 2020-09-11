Texoma Archery, Black Mesa Tap Room awarded facade grants from the City of Ardmore

Drew Butler

The City of Ardmore has awarded facade grants to two downtown businesses. Both Texoma Archery and Black Mesa Tap Room, a new brewhouse coming to the Depot District, have received $5,000 for improvements to their storefronts.

The Facade Grant Committee approved both grants during a Wednesday afternoon meeting, and Community Development Director Jessica Scott outlined the plans in place for the buildings.

“At Texoma Archery they’re going to replace their awning, and they’re going to remove the metal from the exterior on the east side of the building,” Scott said. “They’ll also be replacing some of the existing wood.”

The existing metal awning is extremely rusted, and water leaks through every time it rains. Water damage is also an issue on the side of the building because of leaks between the metal exterior and the building itself. The completed repairs will be repainted in the existing color.

“At Black Mesa they’re going to repair the front facade brick and stone, install two new support beams, repair and replace the two story windows, and repaint the brick and trim,” Scott said.

Scott said these repairs are critical not only to the building’s appearance, but its structural integrity because the brick along one of the corners is starting to turn in on itself. After some exploratory demolition, the owners discovered there is nothing supporting the lintel above the second story window.

Once all the repairs are complete, the building will be repainted gray with a yellow trim and signage.

The city has awarded three facade grants to downtown businesses this year with Ten Star Pizza Kitchen also receiving a grant earlier this summer. Scott sad there is still $10,000 available in the grant program for the year. The grants are available for buildings in the city’s historic downtown district and can cover up to 50% of facade renovation costs. Each recipient can receive up to $5,000.