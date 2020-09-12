Over half of OK counties in "moderate risk" category for COVID-19

Michael D. Smith

The COVID-19 Alert System in Oklahoma elevated the risk phase of seven more counties this week as the number of deaths linked to the disease neared 900.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Saturday reported 68,659 confirmed coronavirus cases, an increase of 1,017 cases from those reported Friday. At least 899 deaths statewide have been linked to the new coronavirus.

The true number of cases in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

OSDH has placed 45 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties in the orange phase, or moderate risk category of the COVID-19 Alert System, based on the number of cases and hospital capacity. Johnston County and Love County each remain in the orange phase while Carter and other surrounding counties remain in the yellow phase, or low risk category.

The state health department reported 58,125 people have recovered from COVID-19 since March. The number of people not recorded as deceased or recovered rose to 9,635 and kept the number of presumably active cases above 9,000 for a ninth consecutive day.

The number of Oklahomans receiving hospital care for confirmed or suspected COVID-19 remained above 500 on Friday, after falling as low as 462 by midweek. Mercy Hospital Ardmore was caring for six patients with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19, according to a hospital spokesperson on Friday. Two of those patients were receiving ICU care.

Carter County has recorded 465 people with COVID-19, after 10 new cases were recorded Saturday. Presumably active cases in Carter County rose to 53 on Saturday after six new recoveries were recorded. Eight Carter County residents’ deaths have been linked to COVID-19, with two recorded this month alone.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.