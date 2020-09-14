Ardmore man arrested after allegedly stabbing man in head with scissors

Sierra Rains

An Ardmore man was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly stabbed a man in the head with a pair of scissors.

Officers with the Ardmore Police Department were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 1200 block of 6th Avenue Northeast at around 2:57 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11 in reference to a stabbing. APD Capt. Claude Henry said officers arrived at the apartment complex and made contact with the victim, who was bleeding from the back of his head.

“It appeared that there were several marks on the back of his head,” Henry said. The victim was transported to the Mercy Hospital in Ardmore, where he was treated for minor lacerations to the back of his head and later released.

Officers identified 61-year-old Ronald Good as the suspect and made contact with him that day. Henry said the victim and Good are believed to have been drinking in a unit in the apartment complex.

While drinking, they reportedly got into an argument and Good allegedly assaulted the victim with a pair of scissors. After interviewing Good, officers took him into custody and he is currently being held at the Carter County jail for assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Charges have been sent over to the district attorney’s office and are pending review.