Over 10,000 COVID-19 cases presumed active in Oklahoma

Michael D. Smith

msmith@ardmoreite.com

The number of presumably active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma surpassed 10,000 on Monday as hundreds of new cases continue to be confirmed across the state each day.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Monday reported 70,223 confirmed coronavirus cases, an increase of 869 cases from those reported Sunday. At least 905 deaths statewide have been linked to the new coronavirus. No new deaths were recorded statewide on Monday after six were recorded on Sunday.

The true number of cases in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The state health department reported 59,007 people have recovered from COVID-19 since March. The number of people not recorded as deceased or recovered rose to 10,311, marking the highest number of presumably active cases recorded in the state.

At least 53 presumably active cases were recorded in Carter County on Monday. Carter County has recorded 469 people with COVID-19 since March 25, after four new cases were recorded between Sunday and Monday. Eight Carter County residents’ deaths have been linked to COVID-19, with two recorded this month alone.

