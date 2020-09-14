United Way kicks off 2020 campaign, $875,000 goal set

Drew Butler

drew.butler@ardmoreite.com

The United Way of South Central Oklahoma kicked off their 2020 campaign drive on Monday. This year’s campaign goal is $875,000. Once all money is collected, the funds will be distributed among 34 partner agencies in located in Carter, Johnston, Love, Marshall, and Murray Counties. Out of every dollar raised, 99 cents will remain in South Central Oklahoma.

According to a social media post from the organization, the campaign drive has already raised over $78,000 for this years campaign thanks to the efforts of pacesetters and other donations.

The organization will be holding one of their largest yearly fundraisers next weekend when the 7th annual United Way Valero BBQ Showdown comes to Ardmore’s Regional Park. The event will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25 for Cajun Night and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26 for the bbq showdown itself. Admission is $10 per person on both days and will come with 5 tickets that can be redeemed for food from any of the competitors. Attendees must remain in their vehicles at all times and will drive up to each vendor to be served.

Daela Echols, executive director, spoke on a video posted to social media.

“Here at the united way of South Central Oklahoma we recognize that things have changed this year, and we know the world looks a little different right now,” Echols said. “But one thing remains the same. We are committed to improving the health, education and financial stability of every person throughout our service area. “