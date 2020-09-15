Pandemic stats worsen as summer winds down in Oklahoma

Michael D. Smith

msmith@ardmoreite.com

September is on pace to surpass July and August for the most new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in a month. As the pandemic drags on into the fall months, the number of reported deaths linked to the disease also continues to mount at a steady pace.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 71,314 confirmed coronavirus cases, an increase of 1,091 cases from those reported Monday. At least 912 deaths statewide have been linked to the new coronavirus after seven new deaths were recorded Tuesday.

The true number of cases in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The state health department reported 59,993 people have recovered from COVID-19 since March. The number of people not recorded as deceased or recovered rose to 10,409 on Tuesday, marking the highest number of presumably active cases recorded in the state.

Oklahoma has averaged nearly 840 new cases of COVID-19 each day in September, higher than July or August averages of less than 740 new cases per day. July and August each recorded more than 22,000 new cases of COVID-19; September has recorded 12,581 new cases through Tuesday and could surpass 25,000 new cases by the end of the month.

Similarly, the number of deaths linked to COVID-19 in September is on pace to match August, when 259 people reportedly died due to complications from the disease. The seven-day average of new Oklahoma deaths climbed past eight on Tuesday after falling below six late last week.

Over 40% of COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma have been recorded since August.

Carter County has recorded 475 people with COVID-19, after six new cases were recorded Tuesday. Presumably active cases in Carter County rose to 55 after four new recoveries were recorded. Eight Carter County residents’ deaths have been linked to COVID-19, with two recorded this month alone.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.