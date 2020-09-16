Lone Grove family targeted in vehicle theft, police searching for suspects

Sierra Rains

A few weeks after tragedy struck a local Lone Grove family, the family has fallen victim to a reported vehicle theft. Police are actively searching for suspects after a slew of auto burglaries occurred in Lone Grove this week.

Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant said the Miller family’s truck was stolen sometime in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Sept. 16. The family experienced the loss of their two-year-old son on Aug. 29 and also spent many days in the hospital with their son’s twin brother during that time.

In a Facebook post regarding the incident, one of the family members wrote, “We woke up to a call from the sheriff’s department saying someone had stolen our checkbook and registration.”

When they got up, they found that their 2014 Chevy Silverado had also been stolen, along with several items out of their other vehicles. “My heart is even more broken this morning,” the Facebook post read.

Bryant said police do not have an estimate on the total loss at this time. The incident is reportedly among several other vehicle thefts and break-ins that have occurred throughout Lone Grove recently. Bryant said the sheriff’s office is diligently working with the Lone Grove Police Department to solve these crimes.

Many of the vehicles that were broken into were left unlocked and police are encouraging individuals to make sure their vehicles are locked up to prevent further thefts.

The Miller family’s truck has a tag number of V38374 and is silver in color. Anyone with any information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Carter County Sheriff’s Office at (580) 223-6014. “If you see something, say something,” Bryant said.