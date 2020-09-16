NAACP to host town hall meeting to discuss maintenance issues on Ardmore's East side

Drew Butler

drew.butler@ardmoreite.com

The Ardmore NAACP will be hosting a downhill meeting next week to discuss maintenance issues on the city’s east side. The event will be held both in person and online at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22. The in-person event will be held at the HFV Wilson Community Center and will also be streamed online via Zoom for those unable to attend. The Zoom meeting ID is 747 1480 9927 with a passcode of D69EMs.

Ardmore NAACP President Rev. Ricky McGee said this event is a follow up to a similar town hall held earlier this summer. At that meeting, citizens identified problems affecting the city’s east side such as a lack of lighting, lack of sidewalk maintenance and a lack of access to city parks.

“There are dozens of lights out all over East Ardmore,” McGee said. “There’s some where there is no light, some where there is no lightbulb, and some where there isn’t even a pole.”

McGee also pointed out that many sidewalks in Southeast and Northeast Ardmore are in various states of disrepair, and he said while some sidewalks have already been identified as needing improvements, he suspects there are many more that have not yet been reported.

McGee pointed to Whittington Park as one location that many believe needs improvement. He said roadblocks were put into place several years ago to block people from driving into the park. At the time, the city said it was to combat crime that was taking place in the park. He believes they need to find a different solution to that problem now, and allow people to more easily access the park.

Several representatives from the city will be in attendance during the meeting. City Manager J.D. Spohn confirmed that both he and Assistant City Manager Kevin Boatright will be present. Police Chief Ken Grace and Parks and Recreation Director Teresa Ervin will also be in attendance. Elected representatives Mayor Doug Pfau and Commissioner John Moore will also be at the meeting.

All interested citizens are invited to attend either in person or via Zoom. The in-person portion of the town hall will be moderated by Cedric Bailey and the online portion will be moderated by Roxanne Logan.