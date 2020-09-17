Family Shelter, Camp Fire Heart to host fish fry fundraiser supporting United Way

Sierra Rains

The Family Shelter of Southern Oklahoma and Camp Fire Heart of Oklahoma are teaming up to raise money for the United Way of South Central Oklahoma.

The local organizations are hosting a fish fry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 7 at the Family Shelter’s administrative building, located at 402 Pawnee Street. Family Shelter Executive Director Kathy Manning said meals will include fish, fries, hushpuppies and tartar sauce.

Orders of 10 or more plates will be eligible for free delivery and plates will cost $10 each. Those who order under 10 plates will be able to pick up their orders through a drive-thru at the Family Shelter’s administrative building.

“They won’t even have to get out of their car — we’ll have masks and gloves that we will be wearing so that we are being as safe as possible,” Manning said. “They’ll just call us and let us know that they’re pulling up and we will hand out their order.”

All proceeds from the event will go towards the United Way of South Central Oklahoma, an alliance of local volunteers who conduct an annual fundraising drive and distribute the proceeds to around 34 partner agencies that provide various social, humanitarian and emergency needs for individuals in Carter, Johnston, Love, Marshall and Murray Counties.

“United Way gives to so many community organizations and so this is just our way of giving back,” Manning said. United Way plays an essential role in helping the Family Shelter assist all of its clients, who are victims of sexual assault, domestic violence and stalking, free of charge.

“We have been able to assist over 2,500 individuals over the past year through direct services, community education and training,” Manning said.

To place an order for the fundraiser on Oct. 7, individuals can call (580) 226-3750, fax (580) 226-6470 or email fsofficeadmin@cableone.net. All orders must be received by Wednesday, Sept. 30.

“Everybody knows someone that needs a hand-up and United Way works with all of these community organizations that help to provide that,” Manning said. “It’s a good cause for everyone to feel like they’ve made a difference. I think if you can support a good cause and eat good food it’s just a win-win situation.”