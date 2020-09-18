Groundbreaking ceremony held at Ardmore's newest apartment complex

Drew Butler

Developers of the Preserve at Ardmore apartment complex were joined by officials from the Ardmore Chamber of Commerce, the Ardmore Development Authority, and the City of Ardmore on Thursday to celebrate their official groundbreaking. The completed Class A apartment complex will be located at 2315 Mt. Washington Rd. and will contain 223 units.

Developers Scott Chapman, Bill Dolman and Brent Pickle each spoke briefly about the new project. Chapman began by telling of the history of the project.

“The three of us have been working on this since 2015,” Chapman said. “I think we’ve learned a lot along the way, and we’ve got a great project we’re going to bring to Ardmore.”

He said one of their primary motivations for investing in the project was to bring much-needed housing to the area to help attract more young professionals.

“Our employers here, they’re not just competing within the city limits of Ardmore, they’re competing for talent across the country,” Chapman said. “We’ve always heard from our employers that one of the problems they have when trying to recruit new professional talent to Ardmore is a lack of housing opportunities for young professionals.”

Brent Pickle provided a few details about the new facility.

“It’s going to be 26 buildings in total with a total of 223 units and a good mix of one, two and three bedroom units,” Pickle said. “It’s going to have high end appliances, and a resort style swimming pool with cabanas and grills. It will also have a clubhouse with all of the amenities — a coffee bar, business center, fitness center and yoga room. We just want it to be a place where we’d want to live and something really nice.”

Bill Dolman said Larry Kestor or the Architects Collective in Tulsa designed the project, and the general contractors will be Bill Owen, Fenix Constructors and Larry Snyder and Company. Fox Engineering will provide civil engineering services. First National Bank of Ardmore is providing the financing for the project, and RREAF Residential will provide management services once it opens.

Pickle said the first apartments will begin leasing by the end of 2021, and they hope to have the entire facility completed by the summer of 2022.