Active virus cases in Oklahoma surge past 12,000

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma surged past 12,000 on Monday as the average numbers of new cases and new hospitalizations each day return to peak levels recorded in July.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Monday reported 77,908 confirmed coronavirus cases, an increase of 1,101 cases from those reported Sunday. At least 948 deaths statewide have been linked to the new coronavirus after five were recorded between Sunday and Monday.

The true number of cases in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The state health department reported 64,941 people have recovered from COVID-19 since March. The number of people not recorded as deceased or recovered surged to 12,019 on Monday, the highest number of presumably active cases yet recorded in Oklahoma. Last week, the number of active cases never fell below 10,000.

The seven-day average of new daily hospitalizations climbed over 61 Monday for the first time since Aug. 1. Of the 5,896 COVID-19 hospitalizations recorded by OSDH, 1,075 have been recorded this month.

September has already recorded 19,175 cases of COVID-19 and is on pace to surpass 27,000 cases. Nearly a quarter of all confirmed cases in Oklahoma have been recorded this month alone.

At least 63 presumably active cases were recorded in Carter County on Monday, and a record high 65 cases were recorded on Sunday. Carter County has recorded 511 people with COVID-19 since March 25, after four new cases were recorded Monday. Eight Carter County residents’ deaths have been linked to COVID-19, with two recorded this month alone.

