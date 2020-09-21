Love County volunteer fire departments team up to quickly extinguish structure fire

Sierra Rains

srains@ardmoreite.com

Several Love County volunteer fire departments responded to a structure fire at a local residence Sunday morning.

Criner Hills Volunteer Fire Department Chief Charles Campbell said firefighters from his department arrived at the residence, located off of Renick Road, at around 11:15 a.m. Upon their arrival, flames were already bursting out of the kitchen window.

Firefighters and emergency personnel from the Greenville-Overbook, Lake Murray Village and Marietta Fire Departments also were on scene, along with the Love County Sheriff’s Office and Love County EMS.

“We got there and got on it real fast and kept it in the kitchen area and part of the living room,” Campbell said. Firefighters had the fire completely under control in around 30 minutes.

The fire was contained to the living room and kitchen area. However, much of the house sustained smoke and water damage. Campbell said there is not a total estimate on the damage at this time.

No residents were inside of the house at the time of the fire. “They were all outside of the house,” Campbell said. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but Campbell said the fire began in the kitchen area, near the stove.

Many times volunteer firefighters are some of the first to arrive on scene to emergencies in more rural areas. Campbell said continued support for volunteer departments is important to help keep equipment up to date and fire engines running.

“It takes money to run the trucks and keep them up in shape and things of that nature,” Campbell said. “Our equipment will eventually wear out and we just need to try to keep it going.”

Individuals can help by making donations or volunteering their time. Contact your local volunteer fire department to get involved.