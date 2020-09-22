Ardmore man facing charges for child abuse, domestic assault

Sierra Rains

srains@ardmoreite.com

An Ardmore man is facing charges for child abuse and domestic assault and battery following an altercation in which a 7-year-old child and the child’s mother were reportedly injured.

On Monday, Sept. 7, an individual contacted the Ardmore Police Department to alert officers to some concerning messages she had received from a friend.

“There was a reporting party who was able to call the police department and stated that she received some multimedia messages from a friend stating that she was in danger,” said APD Capt. Claude Henry.

Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 600 block of A Street Northwest to conduct a welfare check. Once they arrived, they identified a 7-year-old child and the child’s mother, who had both reportedly been assaulted.

Henry said the mother suffered an injury to her leg and the child had bruises on his head and neck area, along with an injury to his mouth. Both the child and his mother were transported to the Mercy Hospital in Ardmore, where they were treated and released.

Through further investigation, officers identified 36-year-old Dustin Ray Thompson as the suspect. Prior to officers arriving on Sept. 7, the child’s mother and Thompson had reportedly been in a verbal altercation.

The verbal altercation allegedly turned physical and sometime during the course of the physical altercation police believe Thompson assaulted both the mother and the 7-year-old child. Thompson had reportedly fled the area on foot before police arrived.

He was later located on Saturday, Sept. 19 in the 2500 block of West Broadway Street. Henry said Thompson allegedly gave police a false name and date of birth when they made contact with him.

“They were able to identify him by a picture that we had on file and Mr. Thompson was taken into custody at that time,” Henry said.

Thompson was booked into the Carter County jail, where he is currently being held for one felony count of child abuse and a misdemeanor charge for domestic assault and battery. His bond is set at $2,000 and a preliminary conference is scheduled for Oct. 22.

“We need to continue to keep an eye out to protect our children from crimes like this,” Henry said. “It’s really unfortunate that children have to go through these types of incidents, but at the end of the day whenever they do occur it is nice to be able to prosecute these types of suspects.”

If you believe a child is being abused or exploited, contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or www.cybertipline.com, or your local law enforcement. The Ardmore Police Department can be reached at (580) 223-1212.

If you or someone you know experiences domestic violence, The Family Shelter of Southern Oklahoma offers free services, including counseling and crisis services. The 24 hour Crisis Hotline number is (580) 226-6424.