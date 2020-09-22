Efforts underway to bring Blue Zone Project to Ardmore

Drew Butler

drew.butler@ardmoreite.com

A healthier Ardmore might be just around the corner thanks to a collaboration between the Ardmore Chamber of Commerce and Blue Zone Project. The Blue Zone Project focuses on community well-being with the ultimate goal of citizens living a longer, healthier life with lower rates of chronic disease, and the effort is now underway to bring the project to the Ardmore area.

Next week, the organization will be visiting Ardmore virtually through a series of presentations and focus groups online to determine if the program is right for the city. The presentations will outline the principles of the project and its success in other cities across the country, and the focus groups will address key sectors of the community such as health care providers, schools and local government.

According to information on the Blue Zone Project website, their research team has traveled to the places in the world where people live the longest to discover the common factors that lead to a long life. The research led to 150 policies and activities that have helped improve people’s lives.

The Blue Zone Project then works with city and community leaders to implement the policies and programs that will be the best fit for their area. There are currently 42 communities across the country currently involved in the project, including Durant and Shawnee.

Ardmore Chamber of Commerce Mita Bates said she is looking forward to next week.

“It’s an exciting time as we embrace this unique opportunity to transform the way we view health and well-being in our community,” Bates said. “I have been amazed at the results Blue Zone Project has achieved in other communities across the country. We look forward to learning more about this opportunity for our community and showcasing both our successes and opportunities for these experts.”

To learn more about the Blue Zone Project and register to attend the presentations and focus groups go to go.bluezoneproject.com/Ardmore. Nick Buettner, Vice President of product, will deliver the keynote presentation from 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday, September 28. A community transformation presentation will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, and the focus groups are scheduled at various times throughout the rest of the week.