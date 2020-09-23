20% of Oklahoma coronavirus hospitalizations recorded this month

Michael D. Smith

msmith@ardmoreite.com

The coronavirus pandemic continued to batter Oklahoma on Wednesday as the average number of daily hospitalizations climbed for a seventh day.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday reported 80,161 confirmed coronavirus cases, an increase of 1,089 cases from those reported Tuesday. At least 970 deaths statewide have been linked to the new coronavirus after eight were recorded on Wednesday.

The true number of cases in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

Statewide hospitalizations fell slightly Wednesday, when at least 612 people were receiving hospital care for confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19. The seven-day average for new hospitalizations still rose for a seventh consecutive day Wednesday.

Of the more than 6,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations recorded across Oklahoma since mid March, over 1,200 — just over 20% — have been recorded in September. July and August each recorded over 1,600 hospitalizations.

The state health department reported 66,779 people have recovered from COVID-19 since March. The number of people not recorded as deceased or recovered fell slightly to 12,412 on Wednesday but remained above 12,000 for a third consecutive day.

September has already recorded 21,428 cases of COVID-19, compared to the entire month of July that recorded nearly 23,000. Each day this month has averaged about 931 new cases of the disease.

At least 66 presumably active cases were recorded in Carter County on Wednesday, including cases in Ardmore, Lone Grove, Ratliff City, Springer and Wilson. Carter County has recorded 528 people with COVID-19 since March 25, after eight new cases were recorded Wednesday.

Eight Carter County residents’ deaths have been linked to COVID-19, with two recorded this month alone.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.