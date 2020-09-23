ADA approves new infrastructure design for Airpark

Drew Butler

drew.butler@ardmoreite.com

The Ardmore Industrial Airpark will soon be moving forward with upgrades to infrastructure. The Ardmore Development Authority approved a $647,000 agreement for services with Knightsbridge Partners for the design of infrastructure that will support the continued development of the air assets at the Airpark.

ADA President and CEO Mita Bates said the design will be the first step in a long-term plan to secure government funding for the necessary improvements to facilitate air cargo capacity. Funding opportunities are available through the Economic Development Administration, the Department of Transportation, the Department of Agriculture as well as other state and local appropriations.

The infrastructure design will complement the activities currently underway such as the replacement of water lines scheduled to begin in early 2021. The City of Ardmore is also currently upgrading the sewer system lines, and a new treatment plant will be constructed in the near future.

“The decision by the trustees to move forward with design work is an essential step as we continue to locate additional industry at the Airpark,” she said. “This along with the infrastructure improvements currently underway will meet the present needs and the anticipated needs of the industry currently being recruited. The speed at which projects are moving from site selection to construction has created the need to have locations that are ‘site ready’ for expedited occupancy.”