Ardmore Donor Center celebrates grand opening

Sierra Rains

srains@ardmoreite.com

The new Ardmore Donor Center, located at 2235 Merrick Drive, celebrated its grand opening on Thursday, Sept. 24 with a ribbon cutting. The facility is one of nine Oklahoma Blood Institute donor centers in the state, and will be open Mondays-Fridays, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. John Armitage, president and CEO of the Oklahoma Blood Institute and Ardmore Mayor Doug Pfau gave remarks on the opening. "When a community can stand up a facility like this it says a lot about the people who are here and their giving nature. This is a representation of a lot of really wonderful things about Ardmore and about this area and this state," Armitage said.