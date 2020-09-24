SUBSCRIBE NOW
NEWS

Ardmore Donor Center celebrates grand opening

Sierra Rains
srains@ardmoreite.com
The new Ardmore Donor Center, located at 2235 Merrick Drive, celebrated its grand opening on Thursday, Sept. 24 with a ribbon cutting. The facility is one of nine Oklahoma Blood Institute donor centers in the state, and will be open Mondays-Fridays, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. John Armitage, president and CEO of the Oklahoma Blood Institute and Ardmore Mayor Doug Pfau gave remarks on the opening. "When a community can stand up a facility like this it says a lot about the people who are here and their giving nature. This is a representation of a lot of really wonderful things about Ardmore and about this area and this state," Armitage said.

Ardmore Mayor Doug Pfau gives his remarks at the grand opening of the Ardmore Donor Center on Thursday, Sept. 24.
Several state and community leaders gathered outside of the new Ardmore Donor Center to celebrate its grand opening on Sept. 24.