Active virus cases in Carter County break another daily record

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Carter County broke another one-day record Thursday. At least 73 people identified with the virus were not listed as recovered or deceased and were among more than 12,400 Oklahomans with the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported 81,244 confirmed coronavirus cases, an increase of 1,083 cases from those reported Wednesday. At least 981 deaths statewide have been linked to the new coronavirus after 11 were recorded on Thursday.

The true number of cases in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The state health department reported 67,807 people have recovered from COVID-19 since March. The number of people not recorded as deceased or recovered held mostly steady at 12,456 and remained above 12,000 for a fourth consecutive day.

September has already surpassed August with newly recorded cases and will likely surpass July as having the most new cases. September recorded 22,511 new cases of COVID-19 through Thursday and is on pace to record another 5,600 before the end of the month.

At least 73 presumably active cases were recorded in Carter County on Thursday, the highest number of cases not listed as deceased or recovered during the pandemic. Carter County has recorded 539 people with COVID-19 since March 25, after 11 new cases were recorded Thursday.

Eight Carter County residents’ deaths have been linked to COVID-19, with two recorded this month alone.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.