Ardmore police investigating shooting at local residence

Sierra Rains

srains@ardmoreite.com

Ardmore police are investigating after several gunshots were reportedly fired at a local residence shortly after midnight on Friday.

Ardmore Police Department Capt. Claude Henry said officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 700 block of Wallace Street Northwest at approximately 12:04 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 25. Officers reportedly spotted damage to a vehicle that was parked in the driveway of a residence and damage to the garage on the property.

Shell casings were also located, photographed and booked into evidence for processing. Henry said police believe approximately four to five shots were fired at the residence. No one was hurt during the incident.

The investigation is ongoing and police are unsure of a motive for the shooting at this time. “We’re pretty early in the investigation but we do have a couple of leads that we’re going to follow up on and see if we’re able to solve it,” Henry said.

This is a developing story. More information will be released as it becomes available. Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact the Ardmore Police Department at (580) 223-1212.