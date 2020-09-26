Carter County virus risk level elevated, Oklahoma surpasses 1,000 pandemic deaths

Michael D. Smith

msmith@ardmoreite.com

Oklahoma surpassed 1,000 deaths linked to COVID-19 on the same day Carter County marked another high point in the number of active cases. Carter County was also among the counties with an elevated risk level, according to the state’s COVID-19 Alert System.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Saturday reported 83,510 confirmed coronavirus cases, an increase of 990 cases from those reported Friday. At least 1,004 deaths statewide have been linked to the new coronavirus after six were recorded Saturday.

The state health department reported 69,754 people have recovered from COVID-19 since March. The number of people not recorded as deceased or recovered rose to 12,752, marking the sixth consecutive day with more than 12,000 presumably active cases in Oklahoma.

The true number of cases in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The Oklahoma COVID-19 Alert System, which assigns risk levels to counties based on new confirmed cases and hospital capacity, elevated a dozen counties into the moderate-risk level this week. Carter County also moved from the yellow to orange category for the third time during the pandemic on Thursday, each time recording more than 60 active cases.

At least 75 presumably active cases were recorded in Carter County on Saturday, breaking the record for a second day. Carter County has recorded 549 people with COVID-19 since March 25, after 10 new cases were recorded Saturday.

Eight Carter County residents’ deaths have been linked to COVID-19, with two recorded this month alone.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.