Reported COVID numbers slow over weekend

Robby Short

robby.short@ardmoreite.com

The number of reported daily new confirmed COVID-19 infections for Oklahoma remained below 1,000 over the weekend, the longest stretch since the mid-way point of the month.

The state’s seven-day average for new reported cases remained above 1,000 cases, continuing the ten-day trend — the state’s longest stretch of new reported cases since the onset of the pandemic.

The true number of cases in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The state reported 863 new infections on Monday, slightly above Sunday’s 823 new cases, both of which are the lowest reported totals since September 10. There have been 84,194 confirmed COVID-19 infections in Oklahoma since March 26,795 of which were reported in September. The state reported 537 new recoveries on Monday, bringing the total since March to 70,808, with 20,819 reported in September. The state’s reported presumably active infections reached 13,379 on Monday, continuing an 11-day trend of setting a new high for the number of active infections.

Carter County had four new infections and nine new recoveries reported over the weekend — 137 new infections, 107 new recoveries and two additional deaths for September. Presumably active cases for Carter County dropped by five to 70 total, the lowest single-day total since last Wednesday.

New reported deaths linked to COVID-19 for Oklahoma rose by three over the weekend with one new case reported on Monday bringing the total to 1,007 — 198 total for September.

New reported hospitalizations dropped significantly over the weekend, with 21 combined over Saturday and Sunday, both days being the lowest single day numbers since September 14, though the seven-day average remained above 50 on Monday, continuing a trend that began on September 14. The state reported a total of 578 Oklahoma residents were recorded as hospitalized positive cases or as hospitalized persons under investigation on Monday.

The state’s daily COVID-19 report showed on Monday that more than 36% of all infections have been reported by those in the age 18-36 demographic. The same demographic has been associated with only 1% of the state’s total reported deaths from the disease. The 65+ demographic has been hit the hardest by deaths, with 80% of all reported COVID-19 related deaths coming from that age group alone, despite recording only 13% of the total cases. The only other age group to double a double-digit death percentage is the age 50-64 group, which is reported as 15% of all COVID-19 related deaths with only 17% of the reported positive infections.

