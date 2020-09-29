Coming up: New commercial and residential construction in Ardmore

Drew Butler

drew.butler@ardmoreite.com

Construction around Ardmore continues to boom. Many commercial and residential projects are well underway, and new ones are expected to begin within the coming weeks.

Community Development Director Jessica Scott pointed out that two of the largest commercial building projects are now either complete or opening soon. Burkes Outlet, a discount retail establishment recently opened its doors, and Atwoods, a 60,000-square foot farm and ranch supply store, will open October 21.

Scott said one new business coming to the city will be a Wingstop restaurant which will be located in Ardmore Commons in the same building as Sakura and McAlister’s Deli. Scott said she plans to issue the permit this week. She expects the project to move quickly because the building is already finished, and the project will consist of them making the space ready to suit their needs.

Scott said in addition to the announced projects there are currently many other projects in the works that will likely be announced in the near future.

“I’ve been talking to a lot of people, and I feel like we’ll be having a lot more construction this winter than we usually do,” Scott said. “I think people are getting more acclimated to the current business environment and now they are figuring out where they want to move forward.”

Scott said there are also many residential projects both small and large happening across the city. As an example of the large, Scott pointed out the 223 unit Preserve at Ardmore apartment complex which recently broke ground. She said the smaller projects consist of both new builds and renovations to existing homes.

“There’s a bunch of residential construction,” she said. “It seems like we’re doing a lot of new residential and there’s still a lot of residential remodels. I think people in general are spending a lot more time at home now, and they’re wanting to improve things.”

Scott views all of the new construction as a positive indicator for the city’s future.

“I think the new Wingstreet and all of the residential construction is a great sign for the future,” Scott said. “It’s good for the city. It’s good for the economy. It’s good all the way around.”