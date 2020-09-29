New COVID infections erase weekend declines

Robby Short

robby.short@ardmoreite.com

The number of new confirmed COVID-19 infections reported by the Oklahoma Department of Health returned to the previous week’s above-1,000 average on Tuesday after reporting data had a chance to catch up.

Tuesday’s reported 1,025 new confirmed infections was the highest single day total since last Thursday, yet remained slightly below the daily highs seen last week.

Tuesday’s report included 11 new deaths linked to the disease, with only one being reported in the previous 24 hours.

New recoveries more than doubled Monday’s reported numbers as 1,149 Oklahomans were reported as recovered or not deceased, marking the highest single day recovery total since last Wednesday.

The largest increase revealed by the data was 93 new hospitalizations due to the disease, the highest single day total since last Tuesday, an increase of 87 from Monday.

According to the Department of Health, the true number of infections in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The state’s seven-day average for new infections dropped to 1,021 while the 14-day average remained relatively steady at 1,064 new infections per day.

Carter County saw two new confirmed cases and seven recoveries while the county’s presumed active infections dropped by five to 65 total, the lowest single day total since September 21.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.