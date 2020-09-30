Carter County records ninth COVID-related death

Robby Short

robby.short@ardmoreite.com

The Oklahoma Department of Health reported on Wednesday that a ninth Carter County resident’s death has been linked to COVID-19.

The Ardmore man in the age 65 and older group was one of 13 new deaths connected to the disease — Ardmore's seventh since reporting began in mid-March — reported Wednesday, one of eight from the age group. Two deaths were reported in the age 50-64 group, one in the 36-49 age group and one in the 18-35 age group. Only two of the total 13 new deaths reported Wednesday occurred in the previous 24 hours.

Carter County reported nine new confirmed cases Wednesday along with six new recoveries as the presumed active cases ticked up to 67 total.

New reported infections for the state fell to 980, dropping the seven-day average by 15 to 1,005; however, the 14-day average remained flat at 1,065 new infections. New recoveries fell slightly to 1,143 while an additional 83 new hospitalizations were reported, bringing the total to 628 for individuals currently hospitalized in the state due to the virus.

Overall, the total number of cases reported as not deceased or recovered fell by 176, leaving the total at 13,068.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Health, the true number of cases in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.