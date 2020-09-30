Ardmore man killed after reportedly crashing into tree in Carter County

Sierra Rains

srains@ardmoreite.com

A vehicle reportedly crashed into a tree in Carter County early Tuesday morning, killing the driver, 40-year-old Keeron Hain, of Ardmore.

According to a report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29 on Paint Horse Road and Hedges Road, four miles south of Ardmore.

According to trooper reports, Hain was heading eastbound on Paint Horse Road in a 4-door sedan, when he reportedly failed to stop at a stop sign. As a result, the vehicle went through the T intersection and struck a tree.

According to OHP, the collision caused the vehicle to overturn and land on its top. Hain was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical examiner.

Hain's condition and the cause of the crash are currently under investigation by OHP. It is unknown whether Hain was wearing a seatbelt. More information will be released as it becomes available.