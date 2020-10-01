CCSO seeking whereabouts of man accused of possessing juvenile pornography

Sierra Rains

srains@ardmoreite.com

An Ardmore man accused of possessing juvenile pornography is reportedly on the run after failing to appear in court.

According to Carter County court records, 45-year-old Jeffrey Scott McLean was scheduled to appear for a preliminary conference on July 9, but never showed. McLean was arrested and charged with possession of juvenile pornography, aggravated possession of child pornography and violation of Oklahoma statute via a computer in March.

Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant said deputies were notified of the content on McLean’s computer after he reportedly tried to pawn his computer in February.

The sheriff’s office launched an investigation that lasted for around two weeks, and after interviewing McLean deputies reportedly found enough evidence to take him into custody.

McLean is accused of knowingly possessing multiple pictures of nude juveniles on his computer. McLean had reportedly been living with a relative at an Ardmore apartment complex in the 800 block of South Commerce at the time.

Bryant said he believes McLean is likely on the run, and may be outside of the Ardmore area. McLean’s bond was set at $25,000. Bryant said nine out of 10 times, subjects who jump bond will have their bond revoked after they are taken into custody for a second time.

Carter County deputies are actively searching for McLean. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Carter County Sheriff’s Office at (580) 223-6014 immediately.

Bryant also encouraged individuals to continue reporting suspicious activity and to be aware of any unusual situations such as a subject watching or taking photos of children. “The children are our future and we need to protect them as much as we can,” Bryant said.