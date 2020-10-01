New COVID infections increase

The Daily Ardmoreite

The Oklahoma Department of Health reported 1,170 new confirmed COVID-19 infections on Thursday, marking the highest single day total in nearly a week.

The newest numbers increased the state’s seven-day average to 1,017, reversing a recent trend that showed new infections on the decline. The 14-day average for new infections increased to 1,075 infections after remaining relatively steady over the last week.

New recoveries from the novel coronavirus increased to 1,383, the highest single-day total for the state since pandemic date reporting began in March. The seven-day average for new recoveries also increased to an all-time high with an average of 953 being reported daily.

Carter County saw six new infections and five new recoveries reported on Thursday as the county’s presumed active cases ticked up 1 spot to 68 total. The state’s presumed active cases fell to 12,851, the lowest single day total since last Saturday.

Oklahoma also had four additional deaths reported Thursday bringing the total number of deaths in the state linked to COVID-19 to 1,035 since the onset of the pandemic.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Health, the true number of cases in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

The Oklahoma Department of Health also began releasing its weekly influenza summary for the the 2020-2021 season which began on August 30. During that reporting span, ODH reported five Oklahoma residents were hospitalized for treatment for influenza, two of which occurred in the week ending on September 26. No deaths have been reported for the current season.