Duncan woman facing charges for allegedly throwing axe at highway patrol car

Sierra Rains

srains@ardmoreite.com

A Duncan woman is facing a felony charge after allegedly throwing several items, including a hammer with an axe blade, at an Oklahoma Highway Patrol car.

According to Carter County court documents, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper was on State Highway 53 and Eagle Heights Road in Carter County on Sept. 9, when a Chevrolet pickup passed him traveling at a high rate of speed.

A passenger in the pickup, later identified as 32-year-old Tiffany Luebke, reportedly began throwing items at the trooper’s patrol car. The items included a wooden handle hammer with an axe blade, an aluminum can and a blue tooth radio.

Luebke was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Carter County jail for one felony count of throwing or dropping an object on a motor vehicle. Her bond is set at $10,000 and a preliminary conference is scheduled for Nov. 19.

If found guilty, Luebke could face up to 10 years of imprisonment or a fine of up to $10,000.