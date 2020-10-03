Ardmore family embarks on walk to honor son

Sierra Rains

srains@ardmoreite.com

A local Ardmore family marched through Regional Park on Saturday morning to raise awareness about suicide and honor their 28-year-old son, Joshua Michael Densmore, who passed away four months ago. Paul Densmore, Joshua's father, said the family is still healing from the loss of their son and wanted to do something to help save other lives.

“It’s a horrible thing and people think it’s to be ashamed of. We’ve been taught not to talk about it to people in public, to strangers, to friends, or even close friends,” Densmore said. “How are we going to stop it if we don’t talk about it? It’s got to be talked about. The awareness has to be raised and it is time.”

The family also created an organization to help raise awareness and offer a way for anyone struggling to reach out. More information can be found by visiting the SW Oklahoma Suicide Awareness and Prevention group on Facebook. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides 24/7 free and confidential support for people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress. The hotline number is 1-800-273-8255.