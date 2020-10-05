Ardmore mother sentenced for failing to protect child from sexual abuse, trial set for alleged abuser

Sierra Rains

srains@ardmoreite.com

An Ardmore woman accused of failing to protect her child from being sexually abused pled guilty to one count of child neglect, and the child’s alleged abuser is scheduled to stand trial in court next month.

According to Carter County court records, Taylor Michelle Bashore, 25, received a four-year deferred sentence. Bashore will be under 18 months of supervision and is required to attend a drug and alcohol recovery program twice a week, as well as career classes. She will also have to pay a $500 fine.

If Bashore fulfills the stipulations of her probation, the incident could potentially be cleared from her record.

Bashore was arrested on Sept. 25, 2019 at the Mercy Hospital Emergency Room for not reporting the sexual abuse of her child, who is under the age of 10, to authorities. A relative had reportedly taken the child to the hospital following an assault that happened a couple of weeks prior.

According to an affidavit describing the incident, Bashore admitted to a friend that she had witnessed her then-boyfriend, 38-year-old Justin Lindsey Irvine, touching the victim’s private parts. Bashore and her child were reportedly living with Irvine at an Ardmore apartment complex at the time.

Ardmore police made contact with the victim’s relative at the hospital, who reportedly informed them that Bashore “was ‘strung out’ on pills and methamphetamine.” During an interview with police, Bashore reportedly admitted to using meth and being in the same room when Irvine allegedly sexually abused the victim.

According to court records, Irvine pled guilty to a Carter County charge for rape in 2007 and was charged with failure to register as a sex offender two times after that. When asked if she knew that Irvine was a registered sex offender, Bashore reportedly told police that she had not found out until a week or so after the incident.

Bashore reportedly ended her relationship with Irvine a day after the incident occurred. Irvine was arrested and charged with one count of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16 in Oct. of 2019. During a forensic interview, the victim reportedly told the interviewer that Irvine had touched her private parts and told her to be quiet.

According to the affidavit, Bashore told police that she had not reported the incident because of her drug problems. Irvine pleaded not guilty to the charge against him and is scheduled to stand trial during the week of Nov. 2.

Irvine is potentially facing a minimum of 25 years in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

If you believe a child is being abused or neglected, you have a legal responsibility to report it. Reports can be made at any time to the Oklahoma Abuse and Neglect Hotline at 1-800-522-3511. The hotline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Individuals can also contact their local law enforcement to make a report. The Ardmore Police Department can be reached at (580) 223-1212.