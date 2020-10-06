Ardmore man arrested following brawl with police officers

Sierra Rains

srains@ardmoreite.com

An Ardmore man is facing three felony charges after reportedly fighting with a group of Ardmore police officers who were responding to a domestic call.

According to an Ardmore police report, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Persimmon Lane in reference to a domestic call at around 7:15 p.m. on Oct. 3. At some point while officers were responding, 30-year-old Andrew Phillip Selvig reportedly tackled one of the officers.

According to Carter County court documents, Selvig punched the officer in the face and attempted to choke him. Selvig also reportedly struck another officer by punching him in the head. A third officer was reportedly struck by Selvig's knee on the inner part of his right thigh area.

Selvig was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Carter County jail for three counts of assault and battery on a police officer. His bond is set at $3,000 and a preliminary conference is scheduled for Nov. 19. No further information is available at this time.

Assault and battery on a police officer is punishable by a fine of up to $500 or imprisonment for up to five years, or both a fine and imprisonment.