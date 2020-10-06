New COVID-19 infections, deaths and hospitalizations surge in Oklahoma

Robby Short

robby.short@ardmoreite.com

According to the Oklahoma Department of Health, Tuesday’s reported COVID-19 data set a new high water mark for the number of new daily hospitalizations.

The state reported 142 new hospitalizations on Tuesday alone, passing the previous single day high of 135 on August 11. Newly reported COVID-19 related deaths for the state increased by 11, marking the highest daily number reported in October. A total of 35 Oklahoman’s deaths connected to COVID-19 have been reported for the month of October, after 222 Oklahoman’s deaths in September were connected to the disease. The state also reported 1,364 newly reported cases Tuesday, marking the second highest reported daily total behind only the 1,401 new infections reported on July 27. Across the state, presumed active cases increased after a week of declining numbers.

Carter County had eight new reported infections Tuesday, along with six new recoveries increasing the presumed active number of cases within the county to 88.

The true number of cases in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.