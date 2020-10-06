Wilson Public Schools moves to distance learning

Staff Reports

The Ardmoreite

Wilson Public School superintendent Tonya Finnerty announced late Tuesday via social media that the school would immediately transition to distance learning beginning Wednesday.

“We regret to inform you that Wilson Public School has several confirmed positive cases of Covid- 19,” Finnerty said in a press release. “Therefore, we will transition to distance learning effective immediately.”

The release goes on to state that students are scheduled to return to in-person learning on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

Student meals will still be provided during the period of distance learning but must be picked up at the school.

According to the release, the meals will be available beginning on Thursday, October 8, parents, guardians or students can pick up Thursday’s and Friday’s meals from the school cafeteria from 11 a.m. to noon. On Monday, October 12, the school will distribute meals for five days from the cafeteria from 11a.m. to noon. Those needing meals delivered are encouraged to contact their student’s office.

“This shutdown is going to differ from the one we experienced this past spring. All students will be transitioned over to our distance learning platform,” Finnerty said in the release. “Students will be required to log on daily to Google Classroom and Acellus to complete their assignments and to be counted present. We do have hotspots available for checkout if you do not have internet service at your house. Also, if you have a true need, we have a limited number of devices that we are able to check out. Please contact your child’s office for assistance.

According to the release, student medications can be picked up at each site by the parent or guardian if needed during this mandatory shutdown. Parents are encouraged to contact their school to schedule a time.

“The safety and well-being of our students and employees is our top priority,” Finnerty said. “We are adhering to guidance from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, State Department of Education, the CDC, and Emergency Management in all decisions made. Thank you for your understanding and partnership with us as we take the necessary steps to protect our school community. Again, the situation is being closely monitored and we will keep you apprised of any changes.”