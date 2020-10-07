Nine new COVID-related deaths reported in Oklahoma

Robby Short

robby.short@ardmoreite.com

The Oklahoma Department of Health announced Wednesday that the state recorded nine new deaths related to COVID-19, none of which occurred in the previous 24 hours and all of which occurred in the 65 and older age group.

Wednesday’s released data included an additional 1,006 new confirmed cases along with 113 new hospitalizations.

The true number of cases in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick. Additionally, Wednesday’s reported numbers may not reflect current infections due to expected delays in reporting, and suspected cases still waiting for confirmation.

Wednesday’s release saw an additional six new infections and seven new recoveries reported for Carter County, decreasing the reported active number of infections by one for a total of 87. Approximately 77 of the reported active cases for Carter County are attributed to Ardmore, while Wilson was listed on Wednesday with three active infections. Wilson Public Schools transitioned to distance learning on Wednesday due to a reported increase in infections at the school.

The seven-day average for the state continued to tick up to 1,021, still short of the pandemic-high average seen in the last two weeks of September.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.