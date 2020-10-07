Trick or treating, community events to return later this month

Drew Butler

drew.butler@ardmoreite.com

The littlest ghosts and goblins will once again be taking to the streets and knocking on doors asking for candy this Halloween. Many cities in Southern Oklahoma will be allowing door to door trick or treating and some will also host community celebrations.

Ardmore, Healdton, Marietta and Wilson will be among the communities allowing trick or treating this October 31. Other cities are still in the decision-making process and have yet to announce if they will allow it. In addition to the usual Halloween safety tips, this year city officials are also asking for trick or treaters, parents, and those handing out candy to take some extra precautions in order to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Ardmore City Manager JD Spohn said the city’s position on trick or treating is that it is entirely up to the individual to decide whether or not they would like to participate.

“The people who want to participate can turn on their lights and give out candy, and those who do not want to can turn their lights off,” Spohn said. “We just ask that everyone take precautions and try to stay as safe as they can.”

He suggested visiting publichealthinsider.com for information about safer trick or treating. Some tips for giving out candy include using tape to mark spots six feet apart, passing out candy through a wrapping paper tube in order to maintain social distancing, and always wearing a mask when answering the door. Tips for trick or treaters include the frequent use of hand sanitizer and setting aside candy from outside the household for 24 hours before eating.

In addition to door to door trick or treating, Ardmore and Wilson will be holding trick or treat on Main Street events. Organizers are still finalizing all of the details, but Trick or Treat on Main Street in Ardmore will take place on the afternoon of Friday, October 30, and the event in Wilson will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 31 on Main Street.