Marietta moves to distance learning

On Thursday, Marietta High School Superintendent Brandi Naylor sent out a notice to parents that the school would quickly transition to distance learning due to the number of quarantined staff members across the district.

The school will begin distance learning Friday with plans to resume in-school learning on Thursday, Oct. 22.

According to the release, the school will continue to provide meal services from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day school would normally be in session. Meals will be made available via drive-through pick up.

According to the release, Tri-County Co-op students will still attend in-person classes and their busses will continue with regularly scheduled routes. Extracurricular activities not impacted by quarantine will be allowed to continue, however, school officials also announced its football program would cancel its next two games due to the need for quarantines.

“It is unfortunate that we reached a level of mandated staff quarantines that created the need for us to close,” Naylor said to The Ardmoreite in an email Thursday. “We held on as long as we could, but once you are short so many teachers and staff members and have so few substitutes available it becomes impossible to conduct school safely or efficiently. Our teachers have been preparing our students for distance learning all school year since we knew it could be a possibility, so I am confident that they will be able to make the transition successfully.”

According to the release, teachers have been working with their students during the current school year in anticipation of the possible need to quickly transition to distance learning. According to the release, teachers and administrators will remain in contact with the students and parents to provide information on what needs to be done in the days to come.

According to the release, student medications that are held in the school nurse’s office can be picked up at each site by the parent or guardian if needed during the mandatory shutdown period. Parents are encouraged to call the school at 580-276-9444 to schedule a time. Picture ID is required for pick up.

“The safety and well-being of students and employees is our top priority. We continue to monitor the evolving health crisis caused by coronavirus. We are adhering to guidance from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, State Department of Education, the CDC, and Emergency Management in all decisions made,” Naylor said in the release. “Thank you for your understanding and partnership with us as we take the necessary steps to protect our school community. Again, the situation is being closely monitored and we will keep you apprised of any changes.”