New COVID infections continue October surge, flu cases tick up

Robby Short

robby.short@ardmoreite.com

The Oklahoma Department of Health reported 1,212 new COVID-19 infections along with 93 new hospitalizations and ten new deaths associated with the disease Thursday as the seven-day average for new cases reached a week-long high.

An additional 1,078 new recoveries wasn’t enough to keep the associated seven-day average above 1,000, breaking a five-day trend.

Carter County reported six new confirmed infections, along with three new recoveries, bringing the total number of presumed active cases in the county to 90, 72 of which are associated with Ardmore residency.

Thursday’s newly reported deaths marked the 23rd consecutive day with at least one new death being reported by the state, the longest stretch since mid-August to mid-September and the second longest since the state began reporting data in March.

The true number of cases in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

According to OK FluView, the Oklahoma Department of Health’s weekly influenza activity summary, the state recorded three new hospitalizations due to influenza during the week of September 27 through October 3, bringing the total to eight for the current influenza season which began on September 1. No deaths have been reported for the current flu season.