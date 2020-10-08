Wilson police searching for missing woman

Sierra Rains

srains@ardmoreite.com

The Wilson Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of Susann “Shelly” Brown, 59, of Wilson, who has been reported missing.

Brown was reportedly last seen in Duncan towards the end of September. Her family filed a missing persons report after having not seen her for over a week. She has reportedly not returned home since Sept. 21 and has not been answering her phone.

Brown has no known friends or family in the Duncan area and is thought to be on foot. Her family has stated that she could be experiencing extreme mental health symptoms and they are concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Wilson Police Department at (580) 668-2136.