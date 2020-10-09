ALT to host audition workshop for children interested in acting

Sierra Rains

srains@ardmoreite.com

Ardmore Little Theatre will be hosting an audition workshop next week to help children interested in acting feel more comfortable trying out for shows.

The workshop will begin at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 12, at the Goddard Center for the Visual and Performing Arts, located at 401 1st Ave. Southwest, according to a press release from the community theatre. The workshop is free and will give kids a chance to see how ALT auditions take place, with a brief orientation to the stage.

The session will be led by Monica Stolfa, a veteran actor and director with the community theatre, and comes a week before auditions begin for ALT’s production of “Elf — The Musical.”

The cast for “Elf — The Musical” will include several children ages eight to 14, and everyone is encouraged to try out. Auditions begin on Monday, Oct. 19, with callbacks on the next evening, and performances beginning in December. No experience is necessary to audition.

The workshop is tailored for children, but anyone who is interested can participate. No reservations are required. Those attending the workshop are asked to enter through the stage door on the north side of the building.

Face masks are required for the workshop and auditions, and individuals will have their temperatures taken upon entering the Goddard Center. Social distancing guidelines will also be followed.

You do not have to be a member of ALT to be involved in the workshop or production. For more information on the workshop or actual auditions, contact the ALT office at (580) 223-6387.