Around $16K of marijuana stolen from Ardmore dispensary

Sierra Rains

srains@ardmoreite.com

Ardmore police are investigating after around $16,000 worth of marijuana was reported stolen from a local dispensary last week.

Officers were dispatched to a medical marijuana dispensary in the 900 block of Northwest 3rd Avenue at around 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 6 in reference to a burglary.

APD Capt. Claude Henry said officers made contact with the business owner, who advised that someone had allegedly broken into the business overnight.

“The victim stated that there was access that was gained to the storage room and to a display room,” Henry said. Approximately eight pounds of marijuana was reported stolen. Henry said the business owner estimated the value at $16,000.

The Crime Scene Investigation unit was called to process the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

“The case is currently open,” Henry said. “We have a couple of leads that we’re going to be following up on and possibly doing an interview or two from those leads.”

To help prevent burglaries, Henry said business owners should regularly inspect their buildings and make sure all locks are working and doors and windows are secured. Regular maintenance on surveillance systems is also important to help keep businesses safe and catch suspects when a burglary does occur.

“If they have any issues or they have any questions they can contact the police department and we can try and assist them in any way possible,” Henry said.