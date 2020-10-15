Oklahoma continues trend in double-digit deaths from COVID-19

Robby Short

robby.short@ardmoreite.com

The Oklahoma Department of Health reported 11 new deaths associated with COVID-19 on Thursday, extending the double-digit trend for reported deaths to three days. The longest such trend since September 26.

Thursday’s report included an additional 1,221 new confirmed infections and 1,205 new recoveries. Oklahoma has reported 16,637 new confirmed infections at the midway point in October. September’s new infections totaled 28,800, August had 22,246, July had 22,730, while the state reported 13,757 combined new infections from March 9 to June 30.

October’s total number of new deaths associated with the disease reached 112 on Thursday. The state recorded 231 deaths in September, 259 in August, 152 in July and a total of 387 deaths from March 19 through June 30.

Carter County had eight newly reported infections and four new recoveries on Thursday, bringing the total number of presumed active cases in the county to 121. The county began October with 67 presumed active cases. The county hasn’t reported a new death since September 30.

Overall, Carter County has recorded 133 new infections and 85 new recoveries at the midway point of October. The county had 153 new cases in September, 109 cases in August, 195 cases in July and a combined 92 reported cases from March 25 through June 30.

