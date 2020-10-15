String of vandalism incidents reported across Ardmore

Sierra Rains

srains@ardmoreite.com

A string of vandalism incidents have reportedly been occurring throughout Ardmore recently.

Following a number of reports regarding smashed windows and damage to vehicles last week, Ardmore police responded to three more separate vandalism reports on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

APD Capt. Claude Henry said officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of South Commerce Street in reference to vandalism at around 9:01 a.m. The reporting party advised police that someone had allegedly slashed the rear tire on his vehicle overnight. The estimated damage is $150.

Officers responded to another vandalism report a few hours later, at around 11:30 a.m. The second report was in reference to a window being smashed out of a vehicle at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Northwest D Street.

Then, at around 2:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to a gas station in the 1200 block of Washington Street Northeast. Henry said the victim advised police that someone had damaged plastic and glass displays and ruined merchandise at the business. The estimated value of damage is around $300.

Suspects were named in all three cases and the vandalism at the gas station was reportedly captured on video. Henry said all three investigations are still open and police are working diligently to confirm the possible suspects.

The incidents appear to be unrelated, Henry said. “For the most part, the victims knew the suspect and it seems like the vandalism was done in spite of some type of disagreement or rage,” Henry said. “It’s people who are unable to control their anger and take their anger out on destroying property.”

Ardmore police believe the vandalism incidents that occurred last week may be connected to a group of juveniles that have been vandalizing vehicles. The juveniles are likely not involved in the three vandalism incidents reported this week, Henry said.

“It appears that over the last month and a half we have seen an increase in vandalism regarding the windows of vehicles,” Henry said. “We don’t think that there’s any rhyme or reason, or any type of pattern to it. We are heavily investigating these to make sure that we can identify and stop the vandalism.”