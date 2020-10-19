Ardmore man facing charge for allegedly stabbing person multiple times

Sierra Rains

An Ardmore man is facing a felony charge for allegedly stabbing a man in the back multiple times.

Officers with the Ardmore Police Department were dispatched to the unit block of F Street Northeast at around 6 p.m. on Oct. 13 in reference to an assault. “They received information that the subject that was there had been stabbed multiple times,” said APD Sgt. Juan Galicia.

Once officers arrived on scene they quickly made contact with the victim and began providing medical assistance until medics could arrive, Galicia said. The victim reportedly suffered multiple stab wounds to his back and was transported to the Ardmore Mercy Hospital. The weapon used was described as a “poker object”.

The victim was flown to another hospital that same day and has been in stable condition, Galicia said. In an Oct. 17 Facebook post, a family member of the victim stated that he was still recovering in the intensive care unit.

During the course of the initial investigation, officers were able to identify 41-year-old Ontra Dequan Anderson as a possible suspect.

“Not long after, we received information that a family member of the suspect was actually transporting him to the police department to turn himself in,” Galicia said. An interview was conducted with Anderson, during which he allegedly confessed to the crime.

Officers also learned that the two subjects had allegedly gotten into a dispute over property. Anderson was taken into custody and booked into the Carter County jail for one felony count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

His bond is set at $15,000 and a preliminary conference is scheduled for Dec. 3. If found guilty, Anderson could face up to 10 years of imprisonment.