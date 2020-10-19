Ray of Sunshine and Big Brother's Ice Cream raise funds for breast cancer

Drew Butler

Ray of Sunshine Sweets and Treats and Big Brother’s Ice Cream are teaming up to raise funds for those fighting breast cancer. Every Thursday in October they will be serving up special pink treats and strawberry ice cream, and all the proceeds will be donated directly to a breast cancer patient nominated by the community.

Allegra Willis, owner of Ray of Sunshine, explained the process.

“Whatever proceeds we make from the pink treats will go directly to someone fighting breast cancer in our community,” she said. “We ask that you nominate somebody by sending us a message to either Ray of Sunshine or Big Brother’s Ice Cream on Facebook. Then Lionel (Wynn, owner of Big Brother’s Ice Cream) and I will get together and pick one or two winners. They’ll get whatever the proceeds are and a treat basket. We're just going to spoil them that day!”

Willis said she and Wynn came up with the idea of giving money to a breast cancer patient as a way of giving back to the community.

“People are the reason we’re in business, so we want to be there to help out,” she said. “It’s Breast Cancer Awareness month, and we thought this would be a great way to make things a little easier for someone else.”

She highlighted some of the pink items they will be selling for the cause.

“We started last Thursday with strawberry ice cream and chocolate covered strawberries, so we’ll be doing that again this week,” she said. “I’ll probably also do some strawberry cakes, and we’ll go all out. Everything in my display case will be pink.”

In addition to selling pink items on Thursday, Ray of Sunshine will also be celebrating Halloween on Fridays during the month of October. During their “Freaky Fridays,” they will be serving spooky-themed chocolate covered strawberries and show scary movies on Friday evenings. They will also be running a coloring contest for children. After the kids fill out a coloring sheet, Willis will display the entries on her front board so people can vote on them. Each week a new winner will receive a treat.

Willis said both the breast cancer donations and the specially-themed Fridays are a way of spreading positivity.

“We’ve been tormented enough in 2020,” she said. “So we just want to be a Ray of Sunshine for the community.”

Ray of Sunshine Sweets and Treats and Big Brother’s ice cream are both located at 10 W Main St. in Ardmore inside the Colston Building. Hours of operation are Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m and Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.