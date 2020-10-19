Sulphur man accused of attempting to distribute counterfeit methamphetamine

Sierra Rains

srains@ardmoreite.com

edited

Kim Benedict, Publisher

The Ardmoreite

Gannett Sr. Group Publisher for Oklahoma

Ardmore, Bartlesville, Shawnee

Office: 580.223.2200

Fax: 580.226.2362

117 W. Broadway

Ardmore, OK 73401

From: Short, Robby <robby.short@ardmoreite.com>

Sent: Monday, October 19, 2020 3:12 PM

To: Benedict, Kimberly <KBenedict@localiq.com>

Subject: meth

A Sulphur man is facing multiple charges after Ardmore police reportedly found 6.3 grams of counterfeit methamphetamine in his possession, among other things.

An officer with the Ardmore Police Department made a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by 43-year-old Stuart Jacob Saunders at around 2 a.m. on Oct. 15 in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue Northwest. APD Sgt. Juan Galicia said the vehicle was reportedly displaying an improper license plate.

The officer quickly discovered that Saunders had two local warrants out for his arrest, one for grand larceny and another for failing to pay on a previous traffic violation. Galicia said Saunders was placed under arrest for those warrants and officers then began to take inventory of his vehicle.

While searching the vehicle, officers reportedly discovered 26 grams of marijuana and 6.3 grams of a crystal-like substance they believed to be methamphetamine packaged in individual baggies.

“There were multiple baggies, they were about the same weight,” Galicia said, adding that this typically indicates that the drug is being distributed.

During the course of the officer’s investigation, he reportedly received information that the methamphetamine might be fake. A preliminary field test was conducted on the crystal-like substance and one bag yielded a negative result, while another tested positive for methamphetamine.

Galicia said police encounter individuals using and distributing counterfeit methamphetamine quite often, and the substance can be very dangerous.

“It’s very common. It could be very dangerous depending on what it is that they made the imitation meth with,” Galicia said. “Sometimes it may not be that harmful but depending on what they did to make it, it very well could be.”

In 2019, Oklahoma officials reported 523 methamphetamine-related fatal overdoses, representing a 53.4% increase compared to 2018, according to the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics. Multiple overdoses in the state were also linked to fake prescription pills, many of which contained fentanyl.

“It’s a risk that, unfortunately, people are willing to take and sometimes we deal with, as a nation as a whole, we deal with overdoses because of people putting things in their body that they have no clue what those are,” Galicia said.

In addition to his previous warrants, Anderson is facing a felony charge for unlawful possession of a counterfeit controlled drug with intent to distribute, and misdemeanor charges for unlawful possession of a controlled dangerous substance, driving under suspension and affixing an improper license plate.

His bond is set at $5,000 and a preliminary conference is scheduled for Dec. 3. Unlawful possession of a counterfeit controlled drug with intent to distribute is punishable by up to five years of imprisonment or a fine of up to $20,000, or both a fine and imprisonment.