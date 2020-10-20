Ardmore man accused of soliciting sexual conduct with minor online

Sierra Rains

srains@ardmoreite.com

An Ardmore man is facing a felony charge after allegedly attempting to solicit sexual conduct with a minor over the phone.

Ardmore Police Department Capt. Claude Henry said police received a phone call from the mother of a 17-year-old girl in reference to a possible sex crime that had taken place on Sept. 6.

The mother advised police that her daughter had received a video phone call from the suspect, 38-year-old Paul Wade Clayburn. During the “face-time” call, Clayburn allegedly exposed himself to the victim, and she hung up the phone.

Following an investigation, Clayburn is now facing a felony charge for soliciting sexual conduct or communication with a minor by use of technology. In the charging documents, Clayburn is accused of engaging in communication with the 17-year-old for sexual or prurient interest.

The victim had reportedly known Clayburn prior to the incident from a previous marriage in her mother’s family. Henry said police have had encounters with Clayburn in the past, “but nothing like this.”

Clayburn is set to make an initial appearance in court on Nov. 4. If found guilty, he could face up to 10 years of imprisonment or a fine of up to $10,000, or both a fine and imprisonment.