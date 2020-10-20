Oklahoma reports 18 new COVID-19 related deaths

Robby Short

robby.short@ardmoreite.com

Oklahoma reported its second highest single day death total associated with COVID-19 Tuesday, the highest single day total since August 26.

Due to delays in reporting, only two of Tuesday’s reported 18 deaths had occurred within the previous 24 hours, 14 of which were in the 65 and older age group.

A total of 1,191 deaths have been reported in Oklahoma since March, 151 of which have occurred in October.

The State Department of Health also reported 149 hospitalizations due to the disease on Tuesday, topping the previous high of 142 new hospitalizations set on October 6. The new hospitalizations brought the state's total for current hospitalizations up to a new record of 821. At least 7,964 Oklahomans have been hospitalized due to the disease since March, 1,515 of which have occurred in October alone.

The total of 1,475 new confirmed infections reported on Tuesday increased the state’s seven-day total to 1,150.

A reported 31 new confirmed infections in Carter County since Monday brought the total number of active infections to 125, slightly below the high-water mark set last Saturday. The COVID-19 related death toll for the county remained at nine on Tuesday with the county’s last death reported on September 30.

The true number of coronavirus cases in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.