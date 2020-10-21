10th COVID death reported for Carter County

Robby Short

robby.short@ardmoreite.com

The Oklahoma Department of Health reported Carter County’s tenth death related to COVID-19 Wednesday, one of 19 new deaths associated with the disease.

The new death marked the county’s first COVID-related death in October — the last death was reported on September 30 — as the number of active cases continued to increase on Wednesday.

The newest reported death was a man in the 50-65 age group. Fifteen of the 19 new deaths reported on Wednesday were in the 65 and older age group.

Only one of Wednesday’s 19 new deaths had occurred in the previous 24 hours.

Carter County reported 18 new confirmed infections, bringing the presumed active number of cases to 129. The 1,307 new infections for the state sent both seven-day and 14-averages to their highest levels in nearly a week.

The 113 new hospitalizations brought the total number of Oklahomans currently receiving inpatient treatment to 870.

The true number of coronavirus cases in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.